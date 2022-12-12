BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas Trees and artisan gifts are lining the halls of the Brookings Arts council this holiday season.

The Brookings Arts Council is hosting its annual Festival of Trees and local artisan shop this month. Groups from around the city came together to get creative and decorate their own trees.

These girl scouts dedicated their time to decorating this Christmas Tree for the community to enjoy.

“I hope they like the Christmas trees,” said Juniper Fryslie.

“We have girls in Brookings from Kindergarten all the way up to seniors in high school, we don’t bring them all at once, for obvious reasons and I know when I brought my girls we try to stretch them out a little bit so it’s not all at once, but it is fun when you get the older girls helping the younger girls put ornaments up on the tree and its really become a nice tradition for us,” said Wendy Dailey.

The display gives community members a chance to tap into their creative sides.

“Oh we just have fun together trying to come up with new things to do this year we used sheet music and folded roses, to make our ornaments,” said Linda Hoffelt.

Along with several Christmas trees, the display also features a holiday shop, filled with items created by local artists.

“We’ve got a lot of people that don’t necessarily realize that there are makers and creators that live in Brookings if they are not in a storefront already, some of them just go to craft fairs for the most part and that’s where they are starting so if an individual doesn’t go to those things they don’t know it’s available,” said Rachel Funk, Executive Director, Brookings Arts Council.

Combining beautiful trees and wonderful pieces of art to create a one-stop holiday destination.

“It is so much fun to see the different organizations from the community being represented here and having a voice and getting a bit of exposure and of course, it’s really fun to see the interesting decorations that they come up with and it’s a really great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Laura Schoen Carbonneau, Executive Director, Visit Brookings.

You can see the display for yourself and do some holiday shopping everything Thursday through Sunday from now until December 31st at the Brookings Arts Council.