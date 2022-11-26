RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City will be a little brighter Saturday evening as the Festival of Lights makes its way through the area.

Thousands of spectators are expected to watch the 24th annual parade in person.

The event starts at the corner of East Blvd. and Main Street. Floats will go west on Main Street to 7th Street, where the route turns. From 7th Street, participants will next turn onto St. Joseph Street. The route ends at East Blvd.

There is no parking starting at 4:30 p.m. MT on Main Street from 5th Street to 7th Street; on 7th Street between Main Street and St. Joseph Street; and on St. Joseph Street from 5th Street to 7th Street.

You can watch the parade live on KELOLAND.com starting at 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT.