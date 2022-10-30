SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just Halloween being celebrated in Sioux Falls this weekend — the Hindu holiday of Diwali also drew in a crowd to downtown Sioux Falls. The Hindu Temple of Siouxland hosted the Festival of Lights celebration at the Multicultural Center this evening.

Over 300 people gathered for an evening of music and dancing. While enjoying food and conversations, all coming together to celebrate Diwali or the Festival of Lights.

“We have the flowers, we have people, we have food, we have the whole world here and we are trying to tell the world that Sioux Falls can bring the entire community together,” said Vandhana Baireddy, President of the Hindu Temple of Siouxland.

Diwali is a Hindu festival celebrating the triumph of good over evil thousands of years ago. The celebration involves gifts, sweets and lots and lots of lights.

“Diwali, it means getting rid of the darkness with brightness or getting rid of evil and bringing goodness to the world,” Rikesh Patel, an attendee, said.

The event featured musicians, dancers, artists and food vendors from South Dakota and beyond.

“It’s so exciting we have all these people in our community that celebrate the world in different ways and it makes things new and interesting and there’s just a lot to explore,” Julia Kleinshmit, attendee, said.

Different communities and churches all came together for this one celebration.

“All the people of the community are family so that is super fun to celebrate with them, it is good we are getting {an} opportunity to celebrate with all our friends,” Artist Neha Singh said.

“We are happy to bring that culture, that meaning of Diwali to the Sioux Falls people and our community in Sioux Falls and that’s really wonderful to see that,” Patel said.

The event also raised money for an expansion of the Hindu Temple of Siouxland in Tea.