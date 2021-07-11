Festival brings together food and fun to celebrate cultural differences

WORTHINGTON, MINN (KELO) — With different vendors, foods and cultures, the Worthington International Festival saw their community together outside the Nobles County Government Office to celebrate.

“It’s a way that we celebrate one another. Worthington is a very ethnically diverse community, so we get to showcase that. We get to say how proud we are of our neighbors, and make this a very enriching community,” secretary Jum Krapf said.

After postponing last year’s event because of COVID-19, there’s a new focus this summer.

“To thank the essential workers who’ve gotten us through this pandemic or are getting us through it. And the cultural diversity of all of those folks. So it’s a way of just celebrating–thanking one another—for helping each other get through this,” Krapf said.

The celebration included a parade and food.

“We do our famous Jamaican jerk chicken and some good jerk barbecue. So we do a barbecue with the jerk chicken. And that’s the Jamaican culture. Especially with our jerk chicken we have the red bean and rice, and then we have a sautee cabbage to go with that,” vendor Carchious Rodney said.

Rodney has been running a barbecue business for seven years, but this is his first time at this event.

“We’ve been hearing about it but we never really take this one up. So we have a couple friend and they invite us over and said, ‘come try it out,’ and we did that. And so far, so good,” Rodney said.

It’s a unifying event about different backgrounds.

“That’s let me get acquainted with a number of people who I’m just moved by their stories. What they’ve overcome and what they’re accomplishing. So I just want to keep building on that,” Krapf said.