ALEXANDRIA, S.D (KELO) — A festival Saturday in the Alexandria, South Dakota area raised money and awareness for green living.

An organization called Meadowlands coordinated with other South Dakota organizations to put on Saturday’s event titled “A Homegrown Fest“.

Attendees enjoyed food trucks, breweries and musicians along with the great outdoors while raising funds with a purpose.

“We’re bringing to Alexandria South Dakota to celebrate local music, local foods, clean water and resilient communities and to build financial resources and awareness for organizations doing on the groundwork in those areas,” said Tony Helland, lead organizer for Meadowlands.

The money raised from the event will go to the organization Dakota Rural Action. Board member Stephanie Peterson is a local producer.

“We like to stress the concept of food sovereignty which basically allows you as a consumer to control your food system, control the food you eat, how you get it, how it’s grown, all the pieces of the puzzle,” Peterson said.

The organization also advocates for clean water.

“I think it crosses ideology boundaries, it crosses socioeconomic boundaries and it’s important that we take part in the protection of that water,” Helland said.

Helland tells us around 150 people attended the event. Organizers are hoping to make it an annual one.

The event was held at Granite Springs Lodge. You can find links to donate here and here.