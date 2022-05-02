BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are investigating a semi rollover that resulted in a liquid fertilizer spill on Saturday.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says a semi hauling approximately 5,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer was traveling on 459th Avenue when it left the road and rolled into the ditch north of Nunda. Authorities say half of the load was spilled onto the ground.

The driver, a 61-year-old Sioux Falls man, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officials say the load of fertilizer was valued at $20,000. The damage to the semi is estimated at $38,000.