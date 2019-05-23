Local News

Fernson's Zoo Brew raising money for lion exhibit

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:25 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- You can buy beer this weekend and help out the Great Plains Zoo at the same time. 

Fernson Brewing Company is introducing a new Zoo Brew this week. It's the third time the craft brewer has come out with special cans of beer to support the local zoo. Over the years, Zoo Brew has raised roughly $5,000. Portions of ever can sold this year will benefit the proposed lion exhibit. 

"This is such a fun, creative partnership. To have a dynamic company like Fernson support the zoo and really champion the lion exhibit is pretty exciting," Elizabeth Whealy, with Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History said 

You can find Zoo Brew at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores until supplies last. Fernson reps will be at five locations Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. giving out beer samples. 

