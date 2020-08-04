Fernson providing new to-go option with ‘Skip Day’ hard seltzers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the pandemic first hit back in March, Fernson Brewing Company had to rethink how it delivered its products to its customers. With taprooms shutdown for a bit, Fernson started to offer beer to go. Now it’s continuing to provide more at-home options with a brand new line of hard seltzers.

Skip Day is Fernson’s brand new line of seltzers. The Sioux Falls company expects them to be pretty popular when they’re released this Thursday.

“People are drinking seltzers right now. They’re really excited about them and we hope they’re even more excited to drink something made right here in Sioux Falls,” Richards said.

Fernson has already crafted 90 barrels of the seltzers, that come in three flavors, based on high demand from its local distributor. It’s a new venture during uncertain times.

Putting the seltzers in cans gives Fernson an option for its customers who aren’t comfortable heading into the taproom downtown during the pandemic.

“It’s just kind of been peaks and valleys. When everything shut down in March, we saw great support. We revamped our online website and we started doing beer to go from Fernson Downtown. We saw tons of people ordering online, getting our beer to go and enjoying it at home. Since we have recently opened up the taproom, we’ve got a great patio here at Fernson Downtown. People have been enjoying beer and food safely on the patio which has been really nice,” Richards said.

Richards says with demand for kegs at restaurants and bars down a bit right now, almost all of Fernson’s new creations are going right into cans. Richards says it gives people an easy way to shop locally right now.

“I think it’s huge. I think everywhere in Sioux Falls is going through a weird time right now. If you can support a local business right now, it would mean a ton to them,” Richards said.