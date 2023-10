SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail, facing several charges following two weekend drug busts.

Samuel Bird is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Monday in court, a prosecutor said he had more than a hundred fentanyl pills, along with shards of meth and a scale.

Damian Pena is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He’s accused of running from police on Friday night, and having cocaine, magic mushrooms, along with several other drugs.