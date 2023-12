SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls meth and fentanyl dealer admits to breaking the law.

Tuesday, Bradmon Alexander pleaded guilty in federal court.

We first reported on him in January, when authorities searched a car and apartment and found several drugs, including cocaine, meth and fentanyl pills that were packaged and ready to sell.

Alexander faces anywhere from 5-to-40 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not been set.