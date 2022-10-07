SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been digging into the rise of illegal and counterfeit fentanyl in South Dakota’s two largest cities.

We also reached out to the Highway Patrol. So far this year, there have been double the number of cases and three times the number of arrests involving fentanyl. More than 1,200 pills have been seized since January.

That amount is significantly less than last year when the Highway Patrol found nearly 3,000 pills. The Department of Public Safety says that number is so much higher because 95% of the amount seized in 2021 was from one single traffic stop.