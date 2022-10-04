RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Monday, October 4, Rapid City officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street.

A day later, the Rapid City Police Department revealed its early investigation found fentanyl was a factor in the crash.

According to city officials, the driver of a grey Toyota Camry that was involved in the crash, 21-year-old Kaitlyn Twostrike of Rapid City, was found unconscious. A male passenger, who initially gave police a false name, was identified as 25-year-old Matthew Janis, also of Rapid City.

City officials say the investigation found the two had ingested fentanyl prior to the crash. Twostrike was resuscitated with Narcan before being transported to the hospital.

Police say that Twostrike lost consciousness while driving, causing the Camry to leave the road, pass through a field and strike other vehicles, all at a high speed. Fentanyl was found in the vehicle.

Twostrike has been arrested for DUI, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Revocation, and No Proof of Insurance. Janis was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Impersonation to Deceive Law Enforcement.