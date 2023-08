SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend crash on Interstate 29.

Authorities say it happened at 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

The SUV was southbound when it started to hydroplane. The driver then lost control and went into the ditch.

The SUV went through a fence where a fence post went through the windshield and into the backseat. The driver and front seat passenger were not hurt.