Female remains found on banks of Big Sioux River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday on human remains that were found on a river bank in Sioux Falls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lt. Michael Colwill says they believe the remains are of an adult female.

The Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a call from two people who found human remains while fishing on the east bank of the Big Sioux River, near Smithfield.

Colwill says the remains were found 20 yards from the river bank, in a wooded area. They say it was in a very advanced state of decomposition.

Based on the debris from the flooding in the area, the police department estimates the remains have been there for at least three weeks. The remains could have been under water at some point.

With the condition of the body, authorities plan to use DNA to try to get a better idea of who she may be. They may need to use dental records to confirm her identity.