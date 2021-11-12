Female inmate’s death does not appear to be suspicious

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of a Minnehaha County inmate is under investigation.

According to the jail warden, a 50-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell during a routine check around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10. According to a news release, jail staff and jail medical staff responded and began CPR. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and paramedics were also called in to help, but life-saving efforts were not successful.

A cause of death has yet to be determined by the Minnehaha County coroner.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the woman’s death.

Jail warden Michael Mattson says at this time, no foul play is suspected.