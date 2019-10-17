FEMA touring Yankton County homes next week

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will be in Yankton County next week, looking at homes and personal property damaged by flooding by the James River from September 9th to the 26th.

The Yankton County Emergency Manager said 40 random property owners near the James River will be evaluated. If you were impacted by flooding, registered by calling 211 and weren’t chosen for evaluation don’t be worried, Yankton County officials said. This visit is to gain preliminary damage amounts.

Officials say as clean-up efforts continue, people should document everything they do.