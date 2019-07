People in Turner and Hutchinson counties will soon be able to access FEMA Disaster Recovery centers closer to their homes.

An office will open in Viborg next week and will be in Olivet the week after.

FEMA experts will be on hand to help you register for aid or answer questions related to damage caused by the March and April storms.

Both centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the centers in Sioux Falls and Yankton will close this Saturday.