FEMA to offer more assistance in paying COVID-19 funeral expenses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More help will soon be on the way for people who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19. FEMA is offering to pay up to $9,000 in funeral costs per victim.

The money can be used to cover everything from the casket to the ceremony and the headstone.

While the program doesn’t launch until Monday, scammers are already trying to cash in on it.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we’re going to let you know how the program works. We’ll hear from someone who could benefit and we’ll let you know how you can protect yourself from falling victim to this new scam.

