FEMA sets up mobile disaster centers in Kadoka and Tabor

Local News

KADOKA, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Monday, FEMA will send out its mobile disaster recovery centers to Kadoka and Tabor.

The center will be set up at the Kadoka Fire Hall and the Tabor Fire Hall until July 3rd.

FEMA agents will be on hand to help homeowners and businesses recover from the spring floods. 

Representatives from the state, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations will also be available to connect people with other resources in case they don’t qualify for federal assistance.

