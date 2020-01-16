FEMA preparing people for future floods and storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The September flood of 2019 may be three months ago, but its impact can still be felt by some homeowners.

Since Monday, members of FEMA has posted at the Home Depot on Louise Avenue looking to help others prepare for potential future flooding.

Steve Szymanski is one of many whose home was impacted by the spring flood of 2019.

“We had flooding in our back yard. We had skunk creek flooding in front of us. We have a drainage ditch on the side of us and that was getting huge,” Szymanski said.

While his home didn’t suffer any worse damage, he’s at Home Depot where FEMA has set up a table to inform those on how to prepare for future flooding.

“We watched the floodwaters come up and it got to the point where basically had to sit back and go, ‘Are we going to have to evacuate?'” Szymanski said.

Answering those questions and more is FEMA member David Morgan. Giving advice on what to do if your home has been greatly impacted.

“If you have pictures, receipts, those kinds of things, there’s still an opportunity that you may be able to be reimbursed for some of those things,” Member of Community Education Outreach for FEMA David Morgan said.

Or helping you get on the right track by connecting you with various resources.

“We do refer them to the FEMA 1-800 number – we have handouts that have the number – we talk about registration,” Morgan said.

“Right now, I’m going to go back and look and see if I have that ICC rider in my flood insurance,” Szymanski said.

They’ve extended their disaster assistance registration deadline till January 31st.

“You register, FEMA inspector is going to call you, they’re going to make an appointment to come by and survey the damage,” Morgan said.

“The more information and knowledge you have is very helpful and relived a lot of stress,” Szymanski said.

FEMA will be at Home Deopt from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

You can visit the FEMA website if you have any questions about prior damage or future damage protection.