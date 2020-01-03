FEMA keeping Hanson County Disaster Recovery Center open

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — FEMA is keeping its Disaster Recovery Center in Hanson County open longer.

Staff say it will remain open until further notice.

Representatives at the center can help you apply for federal disaster aid due to damage from the September tornadoes and flooding.

The deadline for registration is January 17th.

Representatives from the state, U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are also on hand to help.

The Hanson County center is located in the Hanson County Courthouse in Alexandria.

The other three locations in Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Madison will also stay open until further notice.