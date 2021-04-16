FEMA, Indian Health Service sending mobile COVID vaccination units to South Dakota for the next six weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal mobile vaccination sites are coming to South Dakota towns for the next six weeks. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Indian Health Service are partnering up on a COVID-19 vaccine tour throughout North and South Dakota starting April 19 and ending May 29. 

The tour will begin in Sisseton and finish in Oglala. You can see the schedule below. There’ll also be stops in Eagle Butte, Rosebud, Wagner, Flandreau, Oacoma, Lower Brule and Rapid City.

According to a news release from FEMA, the mobile vaccination sites can provide up to 250 shots a day. No pre-registration is required, with vaccinations provided first come-first served. 

Vaccines are available to anyone age 16 and older.  Those who are 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian.  

“This partnership will allow us to expand access to vaccines in tribal communities and reach more people as we work to achieve community immunity,” IHS Great Plains Area Director James Driving Hawk said in the release. “We’re especially excited that these events will allow us to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds in more tribal communities.”

