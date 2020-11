SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved more than $1.16 million in reimbursement to the city of Sioux Falls for storm debris removal caused by the September 2019 tornadoes, severe storms and flooding.

Debris removal included more than 2,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris and other dangerous leaning trees and tree limbs.

The State of South Dakota will pay an additional $154,818. FEMA’s $1.16 million represents 75 percent of the project.