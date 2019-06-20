FEMA explains appealing after rejection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people have already visited the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Sioux Falls, but representatives say it’s not just for people who qualify for federal aid.

After the winter storms and spring floods, thousands of people across the state are looking for help rebuilding. That’s where FEMA and the Small Business Administration come in.

“There are many ways to contact FEMA to register for disaster assistance but we say that the disaster recovery centers are the best place for folks to come because everything is under one roof and folks can find out whatever resources they may need to build back their lives,” Pam Saulsby, spokesperson for FEMA, said.

The key step is to first register with FEMA. If you don’t qualify, you are not out of luck.

“You can get referred back to FEMA for other needs assistance plus in that process, you have 6 months reconsideration rights to come back to us if you still think you need this loan,” Roger Busch, the public information officer for the small business administration, said.

The Center is located in Southeast Technical Institute’s campus with professionals waiting to help.

“This is a great place to come to get it addressed that the disaster recovery center is here and folks can walk them through the process of appeal so they can help you write an appeal letter and get that process moving, what we don’t want is for people to get stuck and feel frustrated and feel that there is no aid,” Saulsby said.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration want you to know there is hope.

“Basically, we’re here to get you back to normal, of all the properties that do come in to us to and the people that were affected by it to get you back to normal, both with their homes and their businesses as well,” Busch said.

FEMA has also set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Yankton as well as the Rosebud and Pine Ridge Reservations.