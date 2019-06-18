Local News

FEMA Disaster Recovery centers open in Rosebud, Pine Ridge

Jun 18, 2019

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) -- The fourth Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center is set to open on the Rosebud Reservation. 

The disaster recovery center will offer in-person support to individuals and businesses impacted by the winter storms and flooding from mid-March to April 2019. The center for the Rosebud Reservation is located at the Rosebud Veterans Building at 200 Akicita Street in Rosebud. It is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

FEMA centers are also open in Sioux Falls, Yankton and Pine Ridge. 

Individuals can visit any of the centers of assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit the website for center locations and times. Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center.

There are several ways to register: 

  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish). 
  • Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish. 
  • Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. 

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication.

The South Dakota counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, and Yankton; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include the counties of Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett; the Rosebud Reservation to include the counties of Mellette and Todd; and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation to include the counties of Dewey and Ziebach.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


