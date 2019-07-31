FEMA deadline less than a week away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Time is running out to apply for financial help from the March and April storms that flooded many homes, led to evacuations and caused widespread damage.

People in 13 counties and three reservations are able to apply for individual FEMA assistance. The deadline is this Tuesday, August 6th.

So far, nearly 2,000 South Dakotans have contacted FEMA about potential disaster aid.

The deadline for SBA loans in March 9, 2020. Business owners can use SBA’s website or contact the service center at 800-659-2955.