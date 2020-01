SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — FEMA is closing its Disaster Recovery Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Staff say visits to the center have slowed down and that they are now meeting directly with residents to review their registrations.

This is for the damage that happened in September due to tornadoes, storms and flooding.

The deadline to apply for federal aid with FEMA is January 17th.

There are still Disaster Recovery Centers open in Alexandria, Madison, and Mitchell.