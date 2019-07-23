FEMA closing disaster recovery center in Eagle Butte

Another disaster recovery center is closing this week.

FEMA will close its facility on the Cheyenne River Reservation on Wednesday at 6 p.m. mountain time. The center is located at the Cultural Preservation Center in Eagle Butte.

FEMA says fewer people are stopping by to ask for help filling out disaster recovery forms.

If you still need help applying for federal disaster aid from this spring’s floods, you can still call FEMA or check out the agency’s website.



Find additional flooding resources on our special page online.