RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — FEMA has authorized federal funds to help with the firefighting costs for the Auburn fire on the north side of Rapid City.

FEMA Acting Regional Administrator Tammy Littrell approved the state’s request Monday afternoon. The fire has burned more than 250 acres.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires