FEMA approves $36M in funding for COVID-19 support for S.D.

DENVER (KCAU) — South Dakota has received more than $36 million from FEMA to provide COVID-19 help for the state.

According to a release, the funding was received by the state and distributed to South Dakota tribes, counties, cities, individuals, and other state and local partners.

The release said $28 million was provided by FEMA to reimburse other agencies that provided staffing or resources to augment state efforts. The Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Department of Labor all supported COVID-19 operations in South Dakota.

South Dakota also has been allocated nearly $3.3 million from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to invest in mitigation planning and projects that reduce risks from natural disasters.

Earlier this year, FEMA increased reimbursement from 75 percent to 100 percent funding for projects related to the pandemic response.