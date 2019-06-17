FEMA and SBA are providing flood assistance in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) --- Many people are still picking up the pieces after the flooding that washed out KELOLAND.

Luckily, relief is on the way.

KELOLAND's Whitney Fowkes went to a recovery center to find out how you can get help for flood damage.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration are teaming up to help you recover after floodwaters severely damaged homes and businesses across KELOLAND.

"That includes individual assistance to help residents anybody that lives here in the area that has uncovered damage from the storms," FEMA Strategic Communications Advisor, Keith St. Clair, said.

So far, three disaster recovery centers are set up in the state.

"All the disaster recovery centers are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.," Keith St. Clair said.

Minnehaha County is one of the regions affected by spring flooding, but others were too.

"It was Yankton County, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, and Hutchinson were the declared counties along with the Pine Ridge and the Rosebud Reservations," SBA Public Information Officer, Roger Busch, said.

More recovery centers will be set up in other counties.

If you're looking for assistance with flood damage FEMA and the SBA will also refer you to other organizations that may be able to help.

"We'll make the majority of our loans, in a presidential declaration like this one, to homeowners and renters as well as all business all sizes, nonprofits come under our its a low interest rate low to cover any damages insurance doesn't cover," Roger Busch said.