FEMA aid to SD homeowners at $1.7 million from spring storms

While the deadline to apply for federal disaster aid has passed, FEMA agents will still be in South Dakota to help people impacted by the spring flooding.

Three Disaster Recovery Centers in Charles Mix County and the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Reservations will remain open through this Saturday.

You can also still FEMA or visit the agency’s website with questions about your application.

According to state officials, FEMA has provided more than $1.7 million in grants to homeowners and renters as of Aug. 6. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $3.1 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and the National Flood Insurance Program received 222 claims and has paid more than $3.7 million to policyholders.

Since June 7, more than 2,000 South Dakotans have reached out to FEMA for information and disaster assistance.