PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a man on conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Monty Dean Blare is listed on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office ‘Friday’s Fugitive’ for the felony warrant and also a misdemeanor warrant for theft by obtaining property without paying.

61-year-old Blare is a Caucasian, 6′ tall, and 180 pounds. He is known to be in or around Pennington County.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at 605-394-6117 or the Rapid City PD at 605-394-4131. All information will remain anonymous.