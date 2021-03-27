Salem man feeling support following racial hate crime

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been two days since a man in Salem saw he was the target of a hate crime, and Saturday we spoke with him and the town’s mayor about the incident.

Josh Gadsden’s 2016 Dodge Charger is getting a paint job after someone spray painted racial slurs and white supremacist symbols on it.

Gadsden says he’s received a lot of support from other Salem residents following the incident, but he still has worries when it comes to his three boys. He says he hasn’t gotten much sleep since he saw the vandalism on Thursday morning. However, he trusts that Salem is still a good town to live in and raise his family.

“It kind of blew up pretty quickly but, yeah, the support has been huge. I never in a million years would’ve thought I would have this much support in a small town or tight-knit community,” Gadsden said. “Let alone people from like, different states. But, I mean, yeah, it’s been unreal. Our family really does appreciate all the support and prayers and all the offers that people have given. It’s been crazy.”

