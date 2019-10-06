‘Feel the Love’: Local family receives donated furnace and AC unit

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — An international heating and cooling company helped a family in KELOLAND just in time for the colder months.

Lennox International has a program called “Feel The Love”. Lennox dealers like Tessier’s, Inc. can nominate a person or family in need of a furnace or AC system.

Chuck Finkenbiner works for Tessiers. He nominated the Chelci and Josh Fenner family of Mount Vernon to be recipients of a new furnace.

Companies like Tessiers donate their time and craftsmanship to install the new equipment.

Earlier this spring when Finkenbiner first met the Fenners, they were looking for a quote on an AC system. However, they decided to hold off due to their son Parker’s medical bills.

That’s when Finkenbiner learned about 3-year-old Parker’s battle with Leukemia.

Fast forward a few months, and the Fenners reached out to Tessier’s again. This time it was for a furnace quote after their basement flooded in September. But instead of installing a new system, Finkenbiner nominated them for the “Feel the Love” program.

Lennox ended up donating a new furnace and thermostat, and Tessier’s donated a new AC system. The installation of the furnace and AC took place in Mount Vernon on Saturday.

The program takes place across the country on the first Saturday of October every year. Last year, Lennox Industries donated around 175 units.