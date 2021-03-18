Feeding South Dakota’s CEO Matt Gassen announces his retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen is retiring.

Gassen made the announcemnt on Thursday. August 31st will be his last day in the organization.

Gassen has served as the CEO of Feeding South Dakota since 1999. During his more than 22 years as leader of the organization, Gassen oversaw the creation and implementation of multiple new programs that have provided food access to critical need groups

and communities across our state.

The Board of Directors is currently in the process of hiring an outside firm to help with the process of finding a new CEO.