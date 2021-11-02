Feeding South Dakota starts collecting donations for Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather together and enjoy a festive meal. However, for those that suffer from food insecurity, that dinner is hard to come by.

Feeding South Dakota has begun accepting donations for its Thanksgiving meal program. The charity will be providing more than 5,000 families with turkeys and all the fixings of a great holiday dinner.

During this upcoming holiday season, Feeding South Dakota is working to get warm meals on the tables of those in need, but first it needs donations.

“Just with $25 you can make a great impact on families here in our state this Thanksgiving,” said Megan Kjose, Development Director.

“I think families are very appreciative to be able to have one less worry that they’ll have a Thanksgiving meal to put on their table and then have that same time with their families that everyone should receive over Thanksgiving holiday,” Jennifer Stensaas, Communications Director.

It’s a program that’s been feeding families for more than 11 years.

“This all started years ago when we had a donor that would give us 500 turkeys each year to distribute through our food bank program and at the height of the recession, they weren’t able to do that anymore, they only had 50 turkeys,” said Stensaas. “So we put the word out there that we were in need of turkeys and the community in Sioux Falls just came and helped and provided all the turkeys.”

This year, the organization has a sponsored gift match of $25,000.

“You can give anything that’s really an inspiring gift to you and your gift will be matched thanks to Greg and Pam Sands,” said Kjose.

Although they already have enough volunteers for the Thanksgiving distribution, there are still several ways that you can get involved.

“We’ve got lots of volunteer opportunities coming up over the next couple months for holidays. The food drive season is in full force and so we really need volunteers to come in and sort that food and re-pack it to distribute through our mobile food pantry program,” said Stensaas.

With the match they received, they are hoping to raise $125,000 to put warm dinners on the tables of the families who need them.