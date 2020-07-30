Feeding South Dakota sets a record for families helped

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota has always worked hard to get food to those in need. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has them working even harder. In fact, this week they helped a record number of people in need of food assistance.

On Tuesday, Feeding South Dakota helped 1,135 families get food. Which is a record for this central distribution center that opened in April because of the pandemic. However, that’s not a record that the organization ever wanted to break.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword, really it is. There’s knowing and happy that we’re able to serve that many people that are in need. Sad that there are that many people that are need still in the midst of all this. There’s probably a fear factor in it a little bit too in that we are continuing to wonder whether that number is gonna continue to grow,” Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, said.

Inside one of these cars is a Sioux Falls family who appreciates what Feeding South Dakota is doing for them.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family, it means a lot to people, it means a lot to myself too. To get more food to me that keep on going our family, you know what I mean,” Emmanuel from Sioux Falls said.

And even Emmanuel’s daughters like coming along to pick up the food.

Lauren Soulek: Do you have a favorite food that you get from them?

“Donuts!”

Providing food to families like Emmanuel’s takes a team effort, especially from volunteers like Randy Fink.

“It’s enjoyable, you know, working with the people, you know, and seeing the satisfaction in their eyes. It’s basically a good opportunity and it’s a good project,” Fink said.

And Feeding South Dakota could use more volunteers like Fink.

“Volunteers are really, I’ve said it before, the backbone of all that we have done since we started to respond to the Coronavirus. They’re going to be the true heroes when this is all said and done,” Gassen said.

The central distribution center at the old Fareway on 41st street is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m.