Feeding South Dakota sees record high of guests in need of assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last week, a record 170 guests visited the Sioux Falls food pantry in a single day.

Even more people are heading to Feeding South Dakota this year, all of them needing help to feed their families.

“Especially in these summer months when kids are out of school and parents don’t have access to school breakfast and lunch programs for their kiddos,” Feeding South Dakota Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas said.

For many people in need, the food pantries are essential.

“It’s a great place. It’s a lot of good people and they really like to help people and I appreciate that,” Sioux Falls resident Dent Mijok said.

However, the organization couldn’t do that without some help.

“Volunteers are needed all year round. We can’t work on a weekly basis doing what we do without them. Whether we have record numbers last week and not record numbers this week, the same work still needs to be done,” Stensaas said.

While the food pantry is looking for volunteers to stock shelves and help guests, they’re also always looking for food donations.

“Our food pantries are very low on just staple items. Just the basic pantry items that everyone has in their homes. So, we’re looking for people to do some very specific food drives. If you’d like to do something with pasta, or cereal, canned goods are always a good idea. Peanut butter and jelly is something we’re really lacking today. We have no peanut butter on our shelves,” Stensaas said.

Stensaas says one of the reasons the non-profit is seeing more guests is because the stigma of asking for help is lessening.

“We don’t know what the face of hunger looks like. It could be your neighbor, could be your child’s best friend. But what we do want to tell people is that if you’re in need of food, we’re here as we always have been. We’ll always be here,” Stensaas said.

If you’re interested in helping Feeding South Dakota either as a volunteer or through donations, you can visit their website for more information.