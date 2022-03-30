SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As people pay more for everything from food to fuel, Feeding South Dakota is seeing an increasing need for its services.

Over the last few months, Feeding South Dakota has seen a 15%-20% increase in demand, specifically at its mobile distributions.

“The inflation is hitting families, it hits them right in the wallet in key places like their food budget, their gas budget, those costs are real and unfortunately some families are making tough decisions on what bills they are going to pay,” COO, Feeding South Dakota, Matt Burns said.

Feeding South Dakota serves about 11,000 households each month and they expect that to increase.

“We plan for a certain number of households based on what we’ve seen historically and we also bring a little extra just in case, we are definitely seeing the use of those extra food products that we are bringing out there,” marketing and communications director, Stacey Andernacht said.

She says the demand has been pretty consistent across the entire state.

“We don’t want those folks to have an incredibly hard decision on whether they are going to feed their families so we invite them to one of our mobile distributions,” Burns said.

People needing to use those services are expected to continue as long as gas prices and grocery prices remain high. That’s why they’re doing their best to plan and look ahead.

“Saying let’s make sure we have enough on our trucks when we are going out to mobile distributions to meet that need, but also it’s going to impact our budget too, we drive trucks across the state to deliver from our three distribution centers, and that’s an added cost to us, we are paying those increased fuel prices as well and that’s a budget impact that we are planning for as well,” Andernacht said.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, we’ve provided information here.