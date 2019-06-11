Feeding South Dakota seeing demand for mobile food pantry program

It's something that affects towns all across KELOLAND: hunger.

That's why Feeding South Dakota started putting food pantries on wheels in 2013 in central South Dakota.

The mobile food pantry program has since expanded to serve towns all across the state.

One of the deliveries on on Monday will help feed people in Madison.

Mary Drewes lives on a fixed income and she can't stand for long periods of time.

"It really makes it hard to do a lot of shopping," Mary Drewes said.

On Monday, people received a variety of food including pulled pork and potatoes.

Kelli Volk: What were you able to get today?

Drewes: Nice, big, juicy apples.

That's something that's not always affordable for her.

"I try to hit sales when I do get out and about, but apples and potatoes...sometimes a few dollars makes a big difference," Drewes said.

It's driver Keith Sands' third stop for the day.

"Everybody has lots of gratitude for what you do. They're really happy I'm here, and they're just thankful that I come every month," Feeding South Dakota Driver and Warehouse Associate Keith Sands said.

"Hunger in small, rural South Dakota is becoming a big issue," Feeding South Dakota Development Director Christina Oey said.

Development Director Christina Oey says that's especially true among seniors and kids, which is why they're trying to meet the need.

"We're really expanding right now, not only in eastern South Dakota, but also Rapid City and central South Dakota as well," Oey said.

And people like Drewes are thankful for that.

"There's lots of families that need a little help," Drewes said.

To find out when and where the mobile food pantries are happening, click this link.

And don't forget, Feeding South Dakota is always in need of donations and volunteers.