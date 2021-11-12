Feeding South Dakota says the need to provide Thanksgiving meals is great this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and a lot of families are already gearing up for it. But unfortunately, not everyone will be able to afford putting food on the table, especially this year.

With rising costs at grocery stores, the need according to one local organization, could be greater than ever.

It’s all hands-on deck at Feeding South Dakota as it prepares for a busy next couple of weeks.

“So, the need is so great right now, especially if you add all the other things like transportation, fuel and all that added to it,” Feeding South Dakota development director Megan Kjose said.

Due to inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving meal is expected to be much higher for families than previous years.

That’s why Feeding South Dakota is expecting long lines when it hands out holiday meals at the fairgrounds next weekend.

“We give out a thousand Thanksgiving meals at the fairgrounds and that includes everything from turkey breasts to pies to really everything that you can think of when you think of a Thanksgiving meal,” Kjose said.

But it takes money to pay for those meals and now is a great time to give.

“We have Pam and Greg Sands of Sands Wall Systems will be matching donations through Thanksgiving so they generously donated $25 thousand dollars, so if you go to our web site any donation will be doubled thanks to them,” Kjose said.

Besides monetary donations the other thing that Feeding South Dakota is always looking for is volunteers.

“It’s fun we make it fun,” volunteer Anna Andersen said.

Andersen, works for POET and is volunteering today with other co-workers, packing meals for families in need.

“This year especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas, we feel like the need to help is even bigger, so we enjoy doing it, so we try to do it every few months we always have a good turn out and people love it,” Andersen said.

To learn more about the upcoming food giveaway on November 20th, click here.