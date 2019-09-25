Feeding South Dakota running low on food drive inventory

An organization that helps feed people all over KELOLAND needs your help to fill a growing need.



In July, Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Pantry served 2,400 families.



That’s up 44% compared to July of 2018.



Feeding South Dakota relies on donated items from food drives to help feed its guests.



When Deloris Allred is running low on some foods at home, she can walk up and down the aisles at Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls pantry to find what she needs.



“I take what I can eat. I don’t take any more than what I will eat,” Deloris Allred said.



But right now the shelves aren’t as colorful as Jennifer Stensaas with the organization would like them to be.



“The food pantry is just short of all things variety that typically you’d find in our food pantry,” Feeding South Dakota Communications Coordinator Jennifer Stensaas said.



By the look of the shelves, it may not appear that Feeding South Dakota is running low in its food pantry.

For example, you’ll find several shelves full of green beans or the condiment Mayochup.



“We’re lacking in variety like soups and quick meals, could be Hamburger Helper, canned protein, peanut butter and jelly, those types of items that we can offer to our guests,” Stensaas said.



Fortunately, there’s a way for you to help.



Stensaas says food drive season typically picks up during the holiday months, but the organization wants people to start hosting them now.



That will help add some variety for the families who rely on the food pantry.



“There’s a lot of people that can’t afford it. They don’t make enough money. I know. I’ve seen it,” Allred said.

The list of Feeding South Dakota’s most requested foods includes canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, and boxed meals.

To see the full list and how to host a food drive for the organization, by clicking here.