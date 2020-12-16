Feeding South Dakota receives donation just in time for holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the holiday season is often a time of excitement, some families may feel the stress of trying to put food on the table as well as paying other bills and buying gifts.

Now a truckload of food is a welcome sight at Feeding South Dakota.

Thanks to Hy-Vee and its suppliers, this food will be in somebody’s home just in time for the holidays.

“This is part of a greater initiative that Hy-Vee has with 17 other Feeding America facilities and so we are fortunate enough to be able to supply one of those trucks to the Sioux Falls area Feeding South Dakota,” district store director, HyVee, Matt Heldenbrand said.

The donation includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, and other food and supplies.

“It’s product that is coming first run, it’s not product that is getting a little short on code and it needs to be moved, this is stuff that these vendors to Hy-Vee are providing right off of their production lines and donating to this cause,” Feeding South Dakota CEO, Matt Gassen said.

The donation couldn’t come at a better time with Christmas being just over a week away.

“Christmas time is always a busy time for us and for families, there’s a couple of factors they deal with during the wintertime, and one is it’s cold outside,” Gassen said. “They have to have heat in their house, that’s a utility bill they have to pay and then you add into that the Christmas holidays and every family wants to be able to provide gifts, presents, and toys for their kids and family.”

“We are willing to step up and make sure they have what they need, especially during this time of year and with everything going on, we are here for those that are here for us,” Heldenbrand said.

This donation is also important because Gassen says the pandemic has also taken a toll on families this year.