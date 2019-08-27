Feeding South Dakota receives check from Hy-Vee

A big check from Hy-Vee will help Feeding South Dakota hand out 30,000 meals to families in need.

The grocery chain gave the non-profit a check for more than $8,400.

This was part of Hy-Vee’s Feed the Need Drive.

But the grocery store isn’t done yet with its donations – next week it kicks off the Great American Milk Drive.

“That milk is to many families, not just hungry families. You think of children, what’s the one thing they need the most? Dairy and protein, and that’s found in milk. That milk drive, I tell you what, that’s the one product that flies off our shelves is milk,” Feeding South Dakota Development Director Christina Oey said.

The Great American Milk Drive is from September 2 to October 6.

When you check out, your cashier will ask if you would like to donate $1, $2 or $5 to the drive. Hy-Vee is hoping to raise enough for 10,000 gallons of milk.