Feeding South Dakota receives 35,000 pounds of pork ribs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big donation to feeding South Dakota will provide thousand of meals.

Wednesday, South Dakota Farmers Union together with Farmers Union Enterprises donated 35,000 pounds of pork ribs to the organization.

The donation comes at a time when demand for food has doubled, due to job losses during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has had such an impact on so many so its just nice to be able to help when we can,” Luke Reind with South Dakota Farmers Union said.

Feeding South Dakota says the donation of pork ribs will provide around 140,000 servings of protein.