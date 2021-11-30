Feeding South Dakota receives 10,000 pork loins that will go to families this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holiday season is a special time of year, but it can also be stressful, especially for those who may be struggling financially. But a donation to Feeding South Dakota could help families have a little less to worry about this Christmas.

Volunteers from Pipestone are spending their day packing holiday boxes that will be distributed across the state during December.

“We’ve got about 15 people here this morning doing a three hour shift between 9 and 12, and then we have another 15 folks from our team coming this afternoon for a three hour shift,” chief financial officer Pipestone Management, Justin Roelofs said.

Not only are they donating their time, the company donated 10,000 pork loins to be included in the boxes through their Meat the Need Campaign.

“It is the largest donation we have received from Pipestone and protein is a premium right now, so to be able to put something nice like pork loin in our December box means so much to our families,” CEO of Feeding South Dakota, Lori Dykstra said.

Each of these pork loins costs about $10, which is just one reason why this donation is so important.

“The protein associated with that, the four pounds of the pork loin, it’s a lean meat, pork is, and can be cooked in many ways and so the benefit for the families for sure is the protein, protein right now, like everything, the cost of food has inflated a lot and protein has a lot as well,” Roelofs said.

Dykstra says this is one of the busiest seasons for Feeding South Dakota.

“We are seeing an increase of about 15%-20% in our mobile distribution sites so we know families need us more than ever right now,” Dykstra said.

This is the first time Feeding South Dakota is offering a holiday-themed box during December. While some items in the boxes will vary, they will be holiday related, like cranberry sauce, stuffing, and potatoes.