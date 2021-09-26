Feeding South Dakota programs helps those of all ages with food insecurity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – All month long Feeding America has been highlighting September as ‘Hunger Action Month.’ Feeding South Dakota offers a variety of programs that can help fight hunger in the state.

On Friday volunteers spent the morning filling boxes with produce at Feeding South Dakota.

“It’s a great opportunity for our employees to get involved in the community and just give back,” volunteer Amanda Schotzko said.

Another important group the organization helps support is older adults.

“One of the programs that we administer for the USDA is the CSFP program, more commonly known as the senior box program, and this program sends home a box of non-perishable foods that can help supplement a senior’s grocery budget,” Marketing and Communications Director, Jennifer Stensaas said.

About 1 in 5 older adults in South Dakota is at risk of going hungry.

“For those seniors who are food insecure, there’s more chances of high blood pressure and diabetes, heart disease, certainly want to make sure they have adequate nutrition to help stretch those grocery budgets,” Stensaas said.

Feeding South Dakota helps distribute a little over 2,000 of these meals each month in eastern and central South Dakota.

“For any western South Dakota seniors that are interested in the program, we just ask that you reach out to Western South Dakota Community Action and they can talk about that program with you and see if you’re eligible,” Stensaas said.

The program is available to fixed income adults age 60 and older.

“It’s very easy to sign up for the program, we just ask you give us a call and we will get you connected with one of our more that 50 agencies partners that are helping to qualify and register our seniors,” Stensaas said.

Stensaas says they can help around 2,500 older adults for the program in eastern and central South Dakota.

To learn more information or get signed up, click here.