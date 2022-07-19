SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationwide, it is costing families an average of around 10% more to buy groceries this year. That means more people may be turning to other options, like Feeding South Dakota, when it comes to getting food for their families.

This isn’t usually a common sight at Feeding South Dakota – empty shelves.

“Typically our shelves are racking as full from the bottom to the top, end to end, with food that we use for our program packing and we always have that reserve, so seeing the shelves without food is significant for us,” marketing and communication director, Stacey Andernacht said.

Right now, the organization is seeing a decrease in the amount of food that is being donated, and an increase in a need for services.

“It means we have to purchase more product, so we’re having to purchase about 410,000 pounds more food each month right now just to keep up with the need we have currently,” CEO, Feeding South Dakota, Lori Dykstra said.

Statewide, in the last 12 months there has been a 20% increase in families going to mobile food distributions.

“28% more families are coming to our mobiles in Sioux Falls right now than this time last year,” Dykstra said.

They are still able to get food in, it’s just going out as quickly as it’s coming in. Plus inflation means it’s costing more to get food.

But there’s a way you can help.

“The most meaningful way our community can help out is by donating dollars, with our Feeding America membership and access that we have to retailers, we can purchase more with a dollar than the average consumer and so giving those dollars to the food bank allows us to purchase the quantities that we need,” Andernacht said.

A way you can help make an impact and help people in your community.

Transportation costs have increased by 63% as well. If you’d like to donate, click here.