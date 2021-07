SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new leader has been named for Feeding South Dakota. The organization announced Wednesday that Lori Dykstra of Sioux Falls will be the new CEO.

Dykstra joins Feeding South Dakota with over 20 years of executive leadership experience. Most recently serving as the COO for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Dykstra will start on August 9th and work alongside Matt Gassen until his retirement at the end of August.